Nordwand Advisors LLC Purchases 5,190 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,776. The trade was a 72.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. This trade represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 635,190 shares of company stock worth $100,254,408. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.27 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $169.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.