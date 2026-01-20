Nordwand Advisors LLC Sells 8,450 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Nordwand Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.6%

UPS opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

