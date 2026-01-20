Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Short Interest Up 28.2% in December

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,806 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 25,580 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 176,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,070,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,175,000 after purchasing an additional 335,677 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 236,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 208,785 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,899,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,251,000 after acquiring an additional 200,273 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,753,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 178,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 122,699 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

GTO stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $48.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1835 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

