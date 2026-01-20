VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,277 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 23,550 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

VanEck Israel ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISRA opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. VanEck Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

About VanEck Israel ETF

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

