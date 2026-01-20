Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,116 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 23,578 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,354 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,354 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $557.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

Get Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the second quarter worth $117,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

About Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives. FLSP was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.