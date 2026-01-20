RETARDIO Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. RETARDIO has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $770.50 thousand worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RETARDIO token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RETARDIO has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RETARDIO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,155.22 or 1.00069918 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RETARDIO Token Profile

RETARDIO’s genesis date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.00341724 USD and is down -12.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $782,840.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RETARDIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RETARDIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RETARDIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.