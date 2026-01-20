Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $109,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,763.50. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

