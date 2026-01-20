Celestia Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $67.55 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Celestia has a market cap of $67.55 million and $47.38 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,159,764,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,159,764,757.07743 with 869,317,383.633416 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 0.48075766 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $48,147,381.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

