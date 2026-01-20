Saltmarble (SML) Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Saltmarble (SML) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $132.94 million and $50.46 thousand worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45837778 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saltmarble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saltmarble using one of the exchanges listed above.

