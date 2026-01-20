Head to Head Review: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) versus Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Scor and Fidelity National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scor 5.63% 20.01% 2.37% Fidelity National Financial 8.34% 15.06% 1.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Scor pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Financial pays out 50.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Scor and Fidelity National Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scor $17.45 billion 0.34 $4.33 million $0.54 6.13 Fidelity National Financial $13.68 billion 1.09 $1.27 billion $4.15 12.74

Fidelity National Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scor. Scor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Scor and Fidelity National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scor 0 2 3 2 3.00 Fidelity National Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fidelity National Financial has a consensus price target of $68.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.07%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than Scor.

Risk & Volatility

Scor has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Scor on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR L&H segment provides life reinsurance products, such as protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer (PRT) solutions. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

