Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.5294.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $225.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average of $193.40. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $226.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

