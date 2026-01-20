Ren (REN) Market Capitalization Tops $5.60 Million

Ren (REN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Ren has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $224.94 thousand worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 992,878,011 tokens. The official website for Ren is renprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ren (REN) represents a significant advancement in the blockchain space, providing a decentralized platform for the secure and private transfer of assets across different blockchains. This not only facilitates greater liquidity within the DeFi ecosystem but also addresses the longstanding issue of blockchain interoperability. With its innovative approach and practical applications, Ren is poised to play a crucial role in the evolution of decentralized finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

