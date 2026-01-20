Chainlink Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $329.13 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and $329.13 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $12.52 or 0.00013745 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,155.22 or 1.00069918 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,099,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is an oracle platform powered by decentralised oracle networks (DONs) that enables developers and institutions to access verifiable data, cross-chain interoperability (via CCIP), off-chain compute (Functions), compliance tooling (ACE), privacy features such as encrypted secrets, and connectivity to existing systems for blockchain applications. LINK, the network’s native token, is used to pay for services and to reward node operators, aligning incentives around reliable oracle delivery. Founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, Chainlink supports use cases across institutional tokenised assets, lending, payments and stablecoins, helping applications operate on consistent, verifiable inputs across chains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

