Clover Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $5.26 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91,155.22 or 1.00069918 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.