Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Up 30.0% in December

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,120 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 9,322 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,297 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Summit State Bank in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Summit State Bank currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Summit State Bank in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in Summit State Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 354,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $88.00 million, a PE ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) is a California-chartered commercial bank that provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to business and professional clients, as well as individuals. The bank’s core business activities include commercial and industrial lending, commercial real estate financing, business deposit products, treasury management services, and consumer deposit accounts. Through these offerings, Summit State Bank aims to support the growth and operational needs of small- and mid-sized enterprises across its markets.

In addition to its commercial lending solutions, Summit State Bank offers private banking services tailored to high-net-worth individuals, including customized lending, wealth management referrals, and trust services.

