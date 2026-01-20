Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 22.4% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 26.4% during the third quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.2%

Visa stock opened at $328.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,289. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

