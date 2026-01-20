Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,858 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $167,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,427,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,683,000 after purchasing an additional 553,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,354,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,087,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated
In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $3,371,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,639,161.66. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,225.12. This represents a 34.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance
Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $86.24.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.44%.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.
McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.
