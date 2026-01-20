Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163,762 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $174,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

EMN opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.23. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company’s main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

