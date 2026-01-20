Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,697 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 4,409.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,643,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 522,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 307,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 733,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 204,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000.

NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

