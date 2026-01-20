Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 520 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 556.67.

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 521.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 444.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 476.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.35. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 491.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 14.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QinetiQ Group will post 26.1405108 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

