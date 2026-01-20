Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,383 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,092 to GBX 1,191 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,293.80.

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,046 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,056.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,008.35. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 829 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,208.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported GBX 30 earnings per share for the quarter. Big Yellow Group had a net margin of 120.15% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts expect that Big Yellow Group will post 57.4799434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

