Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Entain to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,090 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,135.

Entain Trading Down 1.5%

Insider Activity

LON:ENT opened at GBX 676.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 747.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 834.91. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 452.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,031.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler bought 621,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 767 per share, for a total transaction of £4,766,015.28. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Entain

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.

The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.

