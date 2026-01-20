Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $203.20 Million Stock Position in Yum China $YUMC

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,251 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $203,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Yum China by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,037,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 5,167 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $248,016.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,896. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 8,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $395,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,773.16. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $878,397. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Yum China Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast?casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy?marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region?inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant?based offerings, self?service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

Further Reading

