Hunting (LON:HTG) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 440 to GBX 500 in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 350 to GBX 400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 465 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 510.

HTG opened at GBX 410 on Tuesday. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 245 and a 52 week high of GBX 419.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 376.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 343.35. The firm has a market cap of £617.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 per share, for a total transaction of £7,384.56. Also, insider Margaret Amos purchased 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 per share, with a total value of £19,876.32. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,258 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,088. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

