Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Strong-Buy Rating

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $162.82 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $179.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -102.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.89%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,185,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,080,000 after acquiring an additional 115,081 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,313,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 866,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,308,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company’s bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s foremost chemical producers.

