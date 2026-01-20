CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $58.99 on Monday. CSL has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07.

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

