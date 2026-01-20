CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on CSL
CSL Trading Up 0.8%
CSL Company Profile
CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.
The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.
