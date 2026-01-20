Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 159,854 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,854 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cencora were worth $205,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Cencora by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cencora by 12.0% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,111.10. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,620. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,220 shares of company stock worth $5,343,561. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $354.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.71 and a 12-month high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.