Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $230,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 44,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.20.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 79.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.85.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,036.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,630. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,466. This represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

