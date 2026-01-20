Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price at $127.29

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.1316.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AEP opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $124.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

