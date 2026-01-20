Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 17th

Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, and Clearway Energy are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses involve producing, developing, manufacturing, or servicing technologies that generate electricity or fuels from renewable sources—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and bioenergy—or that enable the transition to cleaner energy (battery storage, grid equipment, EV charging). Investors buy them to gain exposure to long-term growth from decarbonization and supportive policy trends, while accepting sector-specific risks like regulatory changes, technology competition, project development and financing challenges, and commodity or interest-rate volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

