Promising Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 17th

Jeffs’ Brands, Jaguar Animal Health, and Locafy are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies, often trading for less than $5 per share and frequently quoted on over-the-counter markets or pink sheets rather than major exchanges. They typically have low market capitalization, thin liquidity, wide bid–ask spreads and high volatility, making them speculative and higher-risk investments that can be prone to manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR)

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

Jaguar Animal Health (JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

Locafy (LCFY)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

