Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 375,908 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 458,232 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PANL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $6.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $435.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.79. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is a global transportation and logistics company that provides ocean transportation and integrated logistics services. The company operates a fleet of drybulk vessels, including Handysize, Supramax and Ultramax carriers, to transport commodities such as coal, grain, minerals, ores and steel products. In parallel, Pangaea offers asset-light logistics solutions spanning freight forwarding, supply chain management and project cargo services, enabling end-to-end transport for bulk and breakbulk shipments.

Founded in 2012 as a spin-off from an established maritime shipping group, Pangaea Logistics Solutions went public on the Nasdaq in 2013 under the ticker PANL.

