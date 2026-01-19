Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANLGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 375,908 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 458,232 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 235,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $6.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $435.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.79. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is a global transportation and logistics company that provides ocean transportation and integrated logistics services. The company operates a fleet of drybulk vessels, including Handysize, Supramax and Ultramax carriers, to transport commodities such as coal, grain, minerals, ores and steel products. In parallel, Pangaea offers asset-light logistics solutions spanning freight forwarding, supply chain management and project cargo services, enabling end-to-end transport for bulk and breakbulk shipments.

Founded in 2012 as a spin-off from an established maritime shipping group, Pangaea Logistics Solutions went public on the Nasdaq in 2013 under the ticker PANL.

