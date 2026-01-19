Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 544,629 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 662,407 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 166,165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $310.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.73. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

About Radiant Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 16.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 165.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a third-party logistics (3PL) provider offering freight brokerage, managed transportation, contract logistics and supply chain solutions. The company arranges full-truckload (FTL), less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, ocean and air freight across multiple geographies. Radiant also provides customs brokerage, trade compliance services and warehousing support, serving industries such as manufacturing, retail, energy and automotive.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Radiant Logistics has grown its network of client-facing offices throughout North America, with additional service centers in Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

