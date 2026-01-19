Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 129,420 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,143,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,420 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 7.48% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $178,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 714,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after acquiring an additional 148,218 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 152,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,555,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,369,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,782 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 323,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $89.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $89.83.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ CapitalMarket with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

