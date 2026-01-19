Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,819 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,759 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $187,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15,250.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.42.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $121.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $113.39 and a one year high of $141.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

