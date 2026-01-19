First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,710,941 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 8,147,898 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,042,305 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,042,305 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 79.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 224,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,065. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $67,452.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 936,024 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,006.08. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 67,232 shares of company stock worth $2,138,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,082,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,890,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 556,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 194,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

Further Reading

