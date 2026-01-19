Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Down 17.9% in December

Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,697 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 20,342 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Molecular Partners Trading Down 2.5%

MOLN stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOLN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molecular Partners from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the design and development of DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapies. These small, modular proteins are engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to disease-relevant targets. The company’s technology platform aims to deliver novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging the unique properties of DARPins, including stability, tissue penetration and multi-specific binding capabilities.

The company’s development pipeline spans infectious diseases, ophthalmology and oncology.

