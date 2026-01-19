NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 97,120 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 117,525 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NL Industries by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NL Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 276,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in NL Industries by 70.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NL Industries by 73.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NL Industries Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $5.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $292.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.28. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.34). NL Industries had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 6.10%.The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based industrial minerals company whose primary focus is the mining, upgrading and marketing of titanium feedstocks. The company’s products include synthetic rutile and chloride slag, which serve as key raw materials for producers of titanium dioxide pigment. These pigments are widely used as whitening and opacifying agents in coatings, plastics, paper and specialty applications.

NL Industries serves a global customer base, supplying feedstocks under long-term agreements and through spot transactions.

