Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 912,662 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 1,106,915 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,279 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of MEC opened at $18.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.36 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price target on Mayville Engineering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Northland Capmk cut Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mayville Engineering

In other news, Director Steven L. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,511.02. The trade was a 24.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,180.24. This trade represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc (NYSE:MEC) is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

