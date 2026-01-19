Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,988,579 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 7,255,687 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,159,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,159,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 765.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,457,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 2,173,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $486.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.59.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., founded in 1997 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, is a leading provider of natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for the transportation sector. The company operates a network of more than 500 fueling stations across the United States and Canada, supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and RNG derived from organic waste streams. Clean Energy serves a diverse customer base that includes commercial trucking fleets, public transit agencies, refuse haulers and municipal vehicle operators.

In addition to fuel supply, Clean Energy offers turnkey station design, construction and ongoing maintenance services, as well as fueling hardware and project management.

