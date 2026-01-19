Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 62,035 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 75,003 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

QDPL stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66.

Get Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 113.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance. QDPL was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.