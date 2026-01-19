Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,882,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,062 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $374,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $205.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.15. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $118.03 and a twelve month high of $229.94.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $250.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $297.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.69.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long?acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company’s lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once?weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

