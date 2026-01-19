Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 171,389 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $354,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,262,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,218.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,723,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,330 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $329,983,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,008,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,567,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,492 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at $169.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.08. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.61.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 14.83%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

Featured Articles

