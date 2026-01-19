Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,949,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $332,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,180,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,652,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,851,000 after buying an additional 1,778,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,019,000 after buying an additional 91,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $282,487,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,483,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $170.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $138.77 and a one year high of $180.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,098.55. This represents a 33.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $172.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.