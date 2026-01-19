Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$10.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$896.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.59. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.21.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.27%.The business had revenue of C$795.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

