Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.31.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on DBM
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.27%.The business had revenue of C$795.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.