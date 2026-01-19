Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,294 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $305,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 40.3% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Down 0.0%

EQIX opened at $801.78 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $953.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $766.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total value of $2,115,774.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,040,658.94. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total transaction of $38,879.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,826,927.56. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,704 shares of company stock worth $6,617,748. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC set a $1,050.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $795.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $959.64.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

