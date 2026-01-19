Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $321.90 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,924,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,380 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Corning were worth $321,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,377,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.3% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,008.75. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 156,135 shares of company stock worth $14,088,769 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE GLW opened at $94.31 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.Corning’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

