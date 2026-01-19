nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $294,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 222.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 522.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NVT opened at $112.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,728.48. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $581,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,765.92. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

