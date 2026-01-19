Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.6923.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research cut Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on Visteon in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $130.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Visteon Stock Performance

VC opened at $93.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $110.75. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.41 million. Visteon had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $65,461.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,311,480.54. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Visteon by 111.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 72.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

Featured Articles

