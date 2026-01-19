Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.8333.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Acushnet Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE GOLF opened at $91.87 on Monday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.12.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $657.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.76 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 8.80%.Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $1,693,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,667.96. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Eugene Maher sold 26,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,137,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,596,458.36. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,460 shares of company stock worth $5,786,311 in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $2,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 61,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1,313.0% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 85,737 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp., traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOLF, is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of golf equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s portfolio encompasses a range of golf lifestyle products, with a focus on innovation, performance and quality for players of all skill levels.

At the core of Acushnet’s product lineup is the Titleist brand, globally recognized for its Tour-level golf balls and precision-engineered clubs. FootJoy offers golf shoes, gloves and apparel that blend comfort, style and technical performance, while Scotty Cameron putters and Vokey design wedges cater to players seeking exacting standards in feel and accuracy.

